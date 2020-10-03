Cowboys T La'el Collins set to undergo hip surgery Wednesday, will miss remainder of 2020 season

A hip injury landed ﻿La'el Collins﻿ on injured reserve just before Week 1. Now, it appears that injury will wipe out the remainder of his season.

The Dallas Cowboys right tackle is set to have surgery on Wednesday to address the hip and is expected to miss the rest of the 2020 campaign, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported Saturday, per an informed source.

Slater added that the decision to opt for surgery came after Collins' pain had become intolerable despite him wanting to play through it. The 27-year-old began training camp on the PUP list and was limited to mainly individual drills for most of the practices he participated in.