Cowboys LT Tyron Smith considering shutting it down for season with neck injury

Published: Oct 08, 2020 at 03:33 PM
The Dallas Cowboys could be without star left tackle Tyron Smith for the rest of the season.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Jane Slater report that Smith is gathering medical opinions on his neck after a setback, and one option being considered is shutting down for the season, per sources informed of the situation.

No final decision has been made, but Smith's status remains up in the air.

Smith played Week 1, missed two games due to the injury and returned in Week 4, playing 100 percent of the snaps against Cleveland. The setback, however, threatens the rest of his season.

Smith is sitting out practices this week. Given he's considering ending his season, it's hard to see how he'd play against the New York Giants this week, even if he doesn't shut it down.

If the 29-year-old does indeed end his 2020 campaign, it would be a massive blow to the Cowboys offensive line that has struggled this season both with and without Smith. Right tackle La'el Collins is already out for the year with a hip injury.

Brandon Knight and Terence Steele have been forced to play more than 210-plus snaps at offensive tackle. Predictably, neither has thrived. Only Zack Martin and Connor Williams have played more than 300 snaps along this O-line over four games (Martin played 100 percent of the Cowboys' 307offensive snaps). Losing Smith, a seven-time Pro Bowler, would put more inexperience in front of Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott for the rest of the season.

