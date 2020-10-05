Falcons WRs Julio Jones (hamstring), Calvin Ridley (ankle) expected to play vs. Packers

The Atlanta Falcons will have their top two wideouts Monday night against the Green Bay Packers.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that ﻿Julio Jones﻿ (hamstring) and ﻿Calvin Ridley﻿ (ankle) will play tonight, per a source informed of the situation.

Jones missed Week 3's tilt due to the hamstring injury but got limited work in practice this week. Ridley missed the Thursday practice session but was limited Friday. Jones' return gives ﻿Matt Ryan﻿ his top two targets after the offense struggled to move the ball late in the Week 3 collapse.

Ridley has been a TD machine through three weeks, showing that he's closer to a 1B than No. 2 receiver. The third-year wideout uses picture-perfect route running to generate space that's allowed him to score four TDs in three weeks, with 349 yards on 21 receptions. Ridley leads the NFL with a whopping 116.3 yards per game through three games.