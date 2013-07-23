Santonio Holmes on New York Jets' PUP list

The New York Jets officially placed wide receiver Santonio Holmes on the physically unable to perform list Tuesday, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported.
The move was unsurprising, after Holmes told reporters last weekend that there was no hard timetable for his return to action after surgery to repair a severe Lisfranc fracture in his foot.
"It's just getting back into the swing of walking and running without any pains from having scar tissue build up around the injury," Holmes said, per the New York Daily News. "It's really difficult to learn how to walk again. To do so much balance work, you don't realize what you have until it's gone. To lose a ligament and have separation in your joints, have screws placed in."
Holmes injured his left foot in the Jets' 34-0 loss to San Francisco in Week 4 last season and needed two operations to repair it, including one in February to remove screws from the foot. He has yet to put full weight on the foot while working out on a gravity-assisted treadmill.
Holmes still can come off the PUP list any time, but if he begins the season on the list, he'll have to sit out six games.
With obvious concerns at wide receiver, the Jets reportedly are hosting free agents Laurent Robinson and Austin Collie for workouts this week.
The Jets also placed defensive linemen Junior Aumavae and Jake McDonough, and defensive backs Mike Edwards and Rontez Miles on the PUP list. Cornerback Darrin Walls was also placed on the non-football injury list. Earlier on Tuesday, wide receiver Thomas Mayo was waived-injured after recently hurting a knee.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.