San Francisco 49ers 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Hey 49ers fans! It's time to get ready for the 2024 NFL Draft with exclusive team insights and analysis.
Read below to get a sense for San Francisco's projected picks, positional needs, selection history, GM draft notes and more, all courtesy of the NFL's research team.
And don't forget to tune in on Thursday, April 25th at 8:00 p.m. ET for live coverage of the draft on NFL Network and NFL+.
San Francisco 49ers Draft Overview
2023 record: 12-5
First in NFC West; lost to Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII
49ers 2024 draft picks (10):
Round 1, pick 31
Round 2, pick 63
Round 3, pick 94
Round 4, pick 124 (acquired from Dallas Cowboys in Trey Lance trade)
Round 4, pick 131
Round 4, pick 133 (compensatory pick)
Round 5, pick 176 (compensatory pick)
Round 6, pick 211 (compensatory pick)
Round 6, pick 215 (compensatory pick)
Round 7, pick 251
49ers team needs (according to Chad Reuter): Cornerback, Offensive Tackle, Interior OL, Wide Receiver, Linebacker
Projected 49ers first-round selection, via NFL.com draft analysts:
|Analyst
|Pick No. 31
|Daniel Jeremiah
|EDGE Chop Robinson (PSU)
|Charles Davis
|OT Tyler Guyton (OKLA)
|Lance Zierlein
|DL Darius Robinson (MIZZ)
|Bucky Brooks
|CB Nate Wiggins (CLEM)
|Peter Schrager
|WR Ladd McConkey (UGA)
49ers 2024 Opponents
Home
Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Bears, Lions, Patriots, Jets, Cowboys, Chiefs
Away
Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Packers, Vikings, Bills, Dolphins, Buccaneers
49ers Notable Activity Tracker (2024 offseason):
|Adds
|Losses
|DE Leonard Floyd (Bills)
|CB Isaiah Oliver (Jets)
|DE Yetur Gross-Matos (Panthers)
|DE Arik Armstead (Jaguars)
|DT Jordan Elliott (Browns)
|TE Charlie Woerner (Falcons)
|DT Maliek Collins (trade - Texans)
|QB Sam Darnold (Vikings)
|LB De'Vondre Campbell (Packers)
|DT Javon Kinlaw (Jets)
|QB Josh Dobbs (Vikings)
|DE Clelin Ferrell (Commanders)
|CB Isaac Yiadom (Saints)
|OL Matt Pryor (Bears)
|RB Patrick Taylor Jr. (Packers)
|WR Ray-Ray McCloud (Falcons)
|TE Eric Saubert (Dolphins)
|EDGE Chase Young (Saints)
|CB Rock Ya-Sin (Ravens)
|LB Oren Burks (Eagles)
|DT Sebastian Joseph-Day (Titans)
|LB Randy Gregory (Buccaneers)
49ers Decision Makers
CEO: Jed York
General Manager: John Lynch
Head Coach: Kyle Shanahan
John Lynch
- Lynch has been 49ers General Manager since 2017
49ers Draft Notes
Since 2017
- 58 total players drafted
- 6 Pro Bowlers/First-Team All-Pros selected
- Gave up three 1st rd picks (2021-2023) + 2022 3rd Rd to trade up to draft QB Trey Lance in 2021 NFL Draft
(Lance: 4 career starts, traded to DAL for 2024 4th Rd)
- Selected QB Brock Purdy with the last pick of 2022 Draft (17-4 career QB W-L; 4-2 W-L in playoffs)
- Lynch has drafted 5 first-team All-Pros
- LB Fred Warner (3x), TE George Kittle (2x), WR Deebo Samuel, DE Nick Bosa, S Talanoa Hufanga
- Only 3 of the 49ers 18 draft picks over the 2022-2023 Drafts have started more than 1 game in their career (3 such players is 2nd-fewest in NFL during span)
- QB Brock Purdy ("Mr. Irrelevant" in 2022; 17-4 career QB W-L)
- G Spencer Burford (2022 4th Rd; 29 starts, 28.3 PFF pass block grade in 2023)
- S Ji'Ayir Brown (2023 3rd Rd pick; 5 starts as rookie)
- Only 1 of the 49ers picks in 2023 Draft started 1+ game in 2023 (S Ji'Aiyuk Brown made 5 starts)
- SF selected 9 players (including K Jake Moody)
- The 49ers have not had a top-60 draft pick in each of the last 2 drafts (no 1st or 2nd Rder in 2023, no 1st Rd in 2022)
- Traded 2022 & 2023 1st round pick for Trey Lance
- Traded 2023 2nd pick in the Christian McCaffrey trade
- The 49ers have made the NFC Championship in 4 of the last 5 seasons (Lost SB in 2019 & 2023, lost NFCCG in 2021 & 2022)
- 54-29 W-L (.651 win pct) since 2019 (5th in NFL)
- 25-9 W-L (.735 win pct) since 2022 (T-1st w/ KC & PHI)
- Since 2017, Lynch has used a top 3 round pick on every offensive/defensive position and also on a kicker
- Lynch has not used a top-2 round pick on a DB, RB or TE
Highest drafted 49ers player by position, since 2017
|Position
|Player
|Round
|Overall
|Year
|QB
|Trey Lance
|1st
|3rd
|2021
|RB
|Trey Sermon
|3rd
|88th
|2021
|WR
|Brandon Aiyuk
|1st
|25th
|2020
|TE
|Cameron Latu
|3rd
|101st
|2023
|OT
|Mike McGlinchey
|1st
|9th
|2018
|IOL
|Aaron Banks
|2nd
|48th
|2021
|DT
|Javon Kinlaw
|1st
|14th
|2020
|EDGE
|Nick Bosa
|1st
|2nd
|2019
|LB
|Reuben Foster
|1st
|31st
|2017
|CB
|Akhello Witherspoon
|3rd
|66th
|2017
|S
|Ji'Ayir Brown
|3rd
|87th
|2023
|K
|Jake Moody
|3rd
|99th
|2023
Last time 49ers picked each position in first round:
|Position
|Year
|Player
|School
|Pick No. (Overall)
|QB
|2021
|Trey Lance
|North Dakota State
|3rd
|RB
|1994
|William Floyd
|Florida State
|28th
|WR
|2020
|Brandon Aiyuk
|Arizona State
|25th
|TE
|2006
|Vernon Davis
|Maryland
|6th
|OT
|2018
|Mike McGlinchey
|Notre Dame
|9th
|OG
|2016
|Joshua Garnett
|Stanford
|28th
|C
|1968
|Forrest Blue
|Auburn
|15th
|DE
|2019
|Nick Bosa
|Ohio State
|2nd
|DT
|2020
|Javon Kinlaw
|South Carolina
|14th
|LB
|2017
|Reuben Foster
|Alabama
|31st
|CB
|2002
|Mike Rumph
|Miami - FL
|27th
|S
|2014
|Jimmie Ward
|Northern Illinois
|30th
|P
|Never
|K
|Never
Compiled by the NFL Research team. All data current as of April 16, 2024.