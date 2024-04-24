 Skip to main content
2024 NFL Draft

San Francisco 49ers 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Published: Apr 24, 2024 at 03:42 PM
logo-nfl-media-research-v2
NFL Research

Hey 49ers fans! It's time to get ready for the 2024 NFL Draft with exclusive team insights and analysis.

Read below to get a sense for San Francisco's projected picks, positional needs, selection history, GM draft notes and more, all courtesy of the NFL's research team.

And don't forget to tune in on Thursday, April 25th at 8:00 p.m. ET for live coverage of the draft on NFL Network and NFL+.

San Francisco 49ers Draft Overview

2023 record: 12-5
First in NFC West; lost to Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII

49ers 2024 draft picks (10):

Round 1, pick 31
Round 2, pick 63
Round 3, pick 94
Round 4, pick 124 (acquired from Dallas Cowboys in Trey Lance trade)
Round 4, pick 131
Round 4, pick 133 (compensatory pick)
Round 5, pick 176 (compensatory pick)
Round 6, pick 211 (compensatory pick)
Round 6, pick 215 (compensatory pick)
Round 7, pick 251

49ers team needs (according to Chad Reuter): Cornerback, Offensive Tackle, Interior OL, Wide Receiver, Linebacker

Projected 49ers first-round selection, via NFL.com draft analysts:

Table inside Article
Analyst Pick No. 31
Daniel Jeremiah EDGE Chop Robinson (PSU)
Charles Davis OT Tyler Guyton (OKLA)
Lance Zierlein DL Darius Robinson (MIZZ)
Bucky Brooks CB Nate Wiggins (CLEM)
Peter Schrager WR Ladd McConkey (UGA)

(See all projections at Mock Draft Central)

49ers 2024 Opponents

Home

Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Bears, Lions, Patriots, Jets, Cowboys, Chiefs

Away

Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Packers, Vikings, Bills, Dolphins, Buccaneers

49ers Notable Activity Tracker (2024 offseason):

Table inside Article
Adds Losses
DE Leonard Floyd (Bills) CB Isaiah Oliver (Jets)
DE Yetur Gross-Matos (Panthers) DE Arik Armstead (Jaguars)
DT Jordan Elliott (Browns) TE Charlie Woerner (Falcons)
DT Maliek Collins (trade - Texans) QB Sam Darnold (Vikings)
LB De'Vondre Campbell (Packers) DT Javon Kinlaw (Jets)
QB Josh Dobbs (Vikings) DE Clelin Ferrell (Commanders)
CB Isaac Yiadom (Saints) OL Matt Pryor (Bears)
RB Patrick Taylor Jr. (Packers) WR Ray-Ray McCloud (Falcons)
TE Eric Saubert (Dolphins) EDGE Chase Young (Saints)
CB Rock Ya-Sin (Ravens) LB Oren Burks (Eagles)
DT Sebastian Joseph-Day (Titans)
LB Randy Gregory (Buccaneers)

49ers Decision Makers

CEO: Jed York

General Manager: John Lynch

Head Coach: Kyle Shanahan

John Lynch

- Lynch has been 49ers General Manager since 2017

49ers Draft Notes

Since 2017

- 58 total players drafted

- 6 Pro Bowlers/First-Team All-Pros selected

- Gave up three 1st rd picks (2021-2023) + 2022 3rd Rd to trade up to draft QB Trey Lance in 2021 NFL Draft

(Lance: 4 career starts, traded to DAL for 2024 4th Rd)

- Selected QB Brock Purdy with the last pick of 2022 Draft (17-4 career QB W-L; 4-2 W-L in playoffs)

- Lynch has drafted 5 first-team All-Pros

- LB Fred Warner (3x), TE George Kittle (2x), WR Deebo Samuel, DE Nick Bosa, S Talanoa Hufanga

- Only 3 of the 49ers 18 draft picks over the 2022-2023 Drafts have started more than 1 game in their career (3 such players is 2nd-fewest in NFL during span)

- QB Brock Purdy ("Mr. Irrelevant" in 2022; 17-4 career QB W-L)

- G Spencer Burford (2022 4th Rd; 29 starts, 28.3 PFF pass block grade in 2023)

- S Ji'Ayir Brown (2023 3rd Rd pick; 5 starts as rookie)

- Only 1 of the 49ers picks in 2023 Draft started 1+ game in 2023 (S Ji'Aiyuk Brown made 5 starts)

- SF selected 9 players (including K Jake Moody)

- The 49ers have not had a top-60 draft pick in each of the last 2 drafts (no 1st or 2nd Rder in 2023, no 1st Rd in 2022)

- Traded 2022 & 2023 1st round pick for Trey Lance

- Traded 2023 2nd pick in the Christian McCaffrey trade

- The 49ers have made the NFC Championship in 4 of the last 5 seasons (Lost SB in 2019 & 2023, lost NFCCG in 2021 & 2022)

- 54-29 W-L (.651 win pct) since 2019 (5th in NFL)

- 25-9 W-L (.735 win pct) since 2022 (T-1st w/ KC & PHI)

- Since 2017, Lynch has used a top 3 round pick on every offensive/defensive position and also on a kicker

- Lynch has not used a top-2 round pick on a DB, RB or TE

Highest drafted 49ers player by position, since 2017

Table inside Article
Position Player Round Overall Year
QB Trey Lance 1st 3rd 2021
RB Trey Sermon 3rd 88th 2021
WR Brandon Aiyuk 1st 25th 2020
TE Cameron Latu 3rd 101st 2023
OT Mike McGlinchey 1st 9th 2018
IOL Aaron Banks 2nd 48th 2021
DT Javon Kinlaw 1st 14th 2020
EDGE Nick Bosa 1st 2nd 2019
LB Reuben Foster 1st 31st 2017
CB Akhello Witherspoon 3rd 66th 2017
S Ji'Ayir Brown 3rd 87th 2023
K Jake Moody 3rd 99th 2023

Last time 49ers picked each position in first round:

Table inside Article
Position Year Player School Pick No. (Overall)
QB 2021 Trey Lance North Dakota State 3rd
RB 1994 William Floyd Florida State 28th
WR 2020 Brandon Aiyuk Arizona State 25th
TE 2006 Vernon Davis Maryland 6th
OT 2018 Mike McGlinchey Notre Dame 9th
OG 2016 Joshua Garnett Stanford 28th
C 1968 Forrest Blue Auburn 15th
DE 2019 Nick Bosa Ohio State 2nd
DT 2020 Javon Kinlaw South Carolina 14th
LB 2017 Reuben Foster Alabama 31st
CB 2002 Mike Rumph Miami - FL 27th
S 2014 Jimmie Ward Northern Illinois 30th
P Never
K Never

Compiled by the NFL Research team. All data current as of April 16, 2024.

