San Francisco 49ers 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

John Lynch

- Lynch has been 49ers General Manager since 2017

49ers Draft Notes

Since 2017

- 58 total players drafted

- 6 Pro Bowlers/First-Team All-Pros selected

- Gave up three 1st rd picks (2021-2023) + 2022 3rd Rd to trade up to draft QB Trey Lance in 2021 NFL Draft

(Lance: 4 career starts, traded to DAL for 2024 4th Rd)

- Selected QB Brock Purdy with the last pick of 2022 Draft (17-4 career QB W-L; 4-2 W-L in playoffs)

- Lynch has drafted 5 first-team All-Pros

- LB Fred Warner (3x), TE George Kittle (2x), WR Deebo Samuel, DE Nick Bosa, S Talanoa Hufanga

- Only 3 of the 49ers 18 draft picks over the 2022-2023 Drafts have started more than 1 game in their career (3 such players is 2nd-fewest in NFL during span)

- QB Brock Purdy ("Mr. Irrelevant" in 2022; 17-4 career QB W-L)

- G Spencer Burford (2022 4th Rd; 29 starts, 28.3 PFF pass block grade in 2023)

- S Ji'Ayir Brown (2023 3rd Rd pick; 5 starts as rookie)

- Only 1 of the 49ers picks in 2023 Draft started 1+ game in 2023 (S Ji'Aiyuk Brown made 5 starts)

- SF selected 9 players (including K Jake Moody)

- The 49ers have not had a top-60 draft pick in each of the last 2 drafts (no 1st or 2nd Rder in 2023, no 1st Rd in 2022)

- Traded 2022 & 2023 1st round pick for Trey Lance

- Traded 2023 2nd pick in the Christian McCaffrey trade

- The 49ers have made the NFC Championship in 4 of the last 5 seasons (Lost SB in 2019 & 2023, lost NFCCG in 2021 & 2022)

- 54-29 W-L (.651 win pct) since 2019 (5th in NFL)

- 25-9 W-L (.735 win pct) since 2022 (T-1st w/ KC & PHI)

- Since 2017, Lynch has used a top 3 round pick on every offensive/defensive position and also on a kicker