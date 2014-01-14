San Diego Chargers, Washington Redskins fill OC roles

The San Diego Chargers and Washington Redskins have promoted from within in appointing their next offensive coordinators.
On the same day Ken Whisenhunt was introduced as the new coach of the Tennessee Titans, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Chargers signed a deal with quarterbacks coach Frank Reich to make him their new offensive coordinator, according to a person informed of the move. The Chargerslater confirmed the coaching move.
Neither move is a surprise. Reich is seen as a fast riser in the coaching ranks and received praise for helping to get Philip Rivers' career back on track. It remains to be seen if Reich will handle play-calling duties with the Chargers' offense. He has no prior experience in that role.
McVay, who turns 28 later this month, becomes the youngest coordinator in the NFL. The Redskins view the coach as an up-and-comer, which explains why he stuck around after Mike Shanahan and many of his assistants were let go. He has deep ties to new coachJay Gruden, who worked with McVay with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and in the United Football League.
