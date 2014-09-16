San Diego Chargers offer blueprint for beating Seattle Seahawks

Now, several teams have attempted to use this tactic against Seattle over the past few seasons, but few have executed the plan as well as the Chargers did Sunday. Rivers, in particular, was superb in orchestrating the Chargers' no-huddle offense from the line of scrimmage. He consistently checked the Chargers into the ideal play call against the Seahawks' aggressive front, keeping San Diego on schedule for most of the game. In addition, he focused extensively on stringing together completions on an assortment of quick-rhythm throws and checkdowns. While those completions didn't light up the stat sheet, they helped the Chargers stay in manageable down-and-distance situations, leading to an impressive 59 percent third-down conversion rate (10 for 17) and 26 total first downs.