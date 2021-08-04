Sammy Watkins ready to steady Ravens' WRs, boost Lamar Jackson

Watkins -- who sat out eight games last season, including playoffs, and barely played in a Super Bowl loss to Tampa Bay -- swears that his body is right at this point. He feels like he's 19 years old instead of 28 and writes off those past injuries to the belief that "everything happens for a reason." Watkins also is candid about his intention to deliver more of that postseason success than his regular-season disappearances. The desire to dominate hasn't abandoned a receiver who spent most of the last three years feasting heavily on underneath routes instead of making splashier plays.

"I honestly feel like I'm going to have one of my best years," Watkins said. "I'm lifting the weights. I have great coaches coaching me. And my mentality is totally different. I'm trying to get the ball on every play. In Kansas City, I looked at it like, 'I'll play my role. Let me open Tyreek Hill up. Let me open Travis Kelce up.' Now it's like I'm not worried about getting somebody else open. I'm thinking, 'I'm going to beat this dude and get the ball.' "

Watkins hopes every other receiver on the Ravens brings a similar tenacity to the position. He's spent ample time reinforcing that message, especially on a roster with so many young players. This team won't lack for variety or depth with regard to the men catching Jackson's passes. What's vital is that they're all on the same page about what the Ravens offense is trying to become, that there are more than enough balls to go around when you're winning.

Harbaugh also made it clear that his team is still about substance over style. "I want touchdowns being scored and the ball being protected," the coach said. "If you watch football, you understand what we're doing is different than from what anybody else is trying to do. It's not going to look the same. So we're not concerned with pundits or experts saying it has to look like this or that. We've got a vision for our offense. It's just a matter of building what we want and lining up players who can execute it."