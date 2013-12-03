Saints stuck in Seattle until Tuesday after plane issues

The Saints' plane broke down and the team was having trouble finding a hotel following its demoralizing 34-7 road loss to the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Media's Amber Theoharis reported late Monday.
The Saints are scheduled to leave Seattle on Tuesday at 9 a.m. PT and are expected to land back in New Orleans at 3 p.m. CT, according to The Times-Picayune.
The Saints (9-3) already were facing a difficult assignment against the Carolina Panthers (9-3) on a short week with the NFC South lead on the line Sunday. That week just got one day shorter.
After the nightmare performance, in which Drew Brees threw for just 147 yards -- his lowest output in a complete game since 2006 -- the Saints get the prize of facing a surging Panthers team, winners of eight consecutive games.