Saints, Buccaneers among teams with most riding on NFL draft

The Bucs have so many needs that they conceivably would be better off trading out of the first overall slot and acquiring as much extra talent as they could. Even so, that strategy is not without risk, including the fact that any future first-rounders received would be tied to the fortunes of Tampa Bay's trading partner; consider that if the Bucs were to swap with a team that happened to do well in 2015, they could essentially wind up turning their No. 1 pick into one or more slots in the high 20s, which are not nearly as valuable. The other factor at play: Tampa Bay has a chance to grab a potential franchise quarterback this year, and when you have an opportunity to do that in this league, you have to take it, especially with a less-than-inspiring group of quarterback prospects on the horizon for 2016.