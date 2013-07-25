Ryan Swope, Cards rookie, retires due to concussions

"We knew Ryan has a concussion history in college and understood that it could possibly be an issue," said Cardinals general manager Steve Keim in a statement released by the team. "But weighing all the elements -- the medical information available, the particular position in the draft -- it was a decision we were comfortable making. As it turned out, he had a setback after he got here. Over the course of the subsequent evaluations, we all decided that Ryan's long-term well-being was the No. 1 priority and this was the best course to take."