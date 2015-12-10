Ryan Fitzpatrick, receiver combo driving New York Jets' offense

Fitzpatrick's combination of experience and skills is ideally suited for a game plan that features an extensive amount of empty formations. The veteran has logged enough snaps to quickly decipher coverage at the line when eligible receivers are spread across the field in various 3 x 2 alignments (the linebacker opposite the running back on the outside equals man coverage; cornerback opposite the running back equals zone coverage). In addition, the 3 x 2 alignment makes it easy to identify possible blitzes when six defenders are within the box. Given the hot routes that are frequently built into the quick-rhythm concepts, Fitzpatrick rarely runs the risk of getting hit, based on his ability to identify and target the correct receiver against the blitz. Thus, it is not a surprise the Jets have only allowed 17 sacks on the season (second-least in the NFL) and kept their starting quarterback out of harm's way.