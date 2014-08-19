Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks' offense primed for big season

Michael, a second-year pro, is a flashy runner with explosive speed and quickness. He displays exceptional acceleration and burst in the hole while also showcasing outstanding vision, balance and body control. Thus, he is a home-run threat capable of breaking off big gains when he spots a crease between the tackles. Now, I must point out that Michael lacks patience at the point of attack, but his natural speed and athleticism make him a player who needs to see significant time on the field. In fact, I believe he is ideally suited to play in the Seahawks' shotgun sets; given his college experience in Texas A&M's spread, Michael is most comfortable executing the shotgun running game (zone-reads, draws and delays). With Wilson's extraordinary ball skills and running ability, Michael could prove lethal on a variety of zone-read plays.