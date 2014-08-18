 Skip to main content
Advertising

Roundup: No timetable for Sammy Watkins' return

Published: Aug 18, 2014 at 02:01 PM
Tennessee's running back battle didn't skip a beat on Monday.

Titans coach Ken Whisenhunt told reporters that Shonn Greene is fine after suffering a hyperextended knee in Friday night's preseason loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Greene practiced Monday, taking snaps in a backfield that also includes rookie Bishop Sankey. We expect the duo to share carries this season, but Greene is a candidate to see his role shrivel up in favor of Tennessee's second-round pick.

Sankey lost a fumble against the Saints and reportedly has struggled with ball-handing in practice, but we continue to see him as the favorite to nab first-team duties early in the regular season, if not by Week 1.

Other injuries we're tracking on this fine Monday:

  1. Defensive end Darnell Dockett was carted off the field at Cardinals practice Monday. The team announced later that the former Pro Bowler has a torn ACL.
  1. Playmaking rookie wide receiver Sammy Watkins was held out of practice Monday after hurting his ribs in the Buffalo BillsWeek 2 preseason loss against the Steelers. "When (Sammy Watkins) comes back, I don't know," coach Mike Marrone said, per the team. "Unless I know for sure, I'm not going to comment."
  1. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Raiders rookie quarterback Derek Carr was back at practice with extra rib padding on after hurting his ribs and suffering a concussion against Detroit on Friday night.
  1. Lions coach Jim Caldwell told reporters that he's "not certain" if second-year pass rusher Ziggy Ansah will play against the Jaguarsthis week as he continues to mend from offseason shoulder surgery. "He's doing a little bit more today in practice and going to do a little bit more tomorrow, and then we'll see what happens come game day," Caldwell said, per the Detroit Free Press.
  1. Eagles running back LeSean McCoy told reporters that he's dealing with "a small version of turf toe" suffered in last week's practices with the New England Patriots, per Tim McManus of PhillyMag.com.
  1. Also for Philly, Jeremy Maclin was in pads after missing Friday's tilt against the Patriots with a tweaked hamstring. The Eagles wideout said he took limited reps in practice, according to McManus.
  1. Weird times in Kansas City, where Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles is day-to-day with the bruised foot he sustained while moving out of his dorm room at training camp. "He came down the grassy slope there and just tweaked his foot, rolled his foot over on the curb," coach Andy Reid said. 
  1. The Star-Ledger reported that Giants linebacker Jon Beason remains "on track" for New York's season-opener after suffering a ligament tear and a small fracture to the sesamoid in his right foot way back in June.
  1. Dolphins tight end Charles Clayreturned to practice Monday after missing the past couple of weeks with a knee injury, per The Miami Herald.
  1. Titans quarterback Charlie Whitehurst is "fine" after hurting his finger against the Saints, according to The Tennessean, who also reported that walk-year linebacker Colin McCarthy is expected to land on season-ending injured reserve after undergoing shoulder surgery.
  1. Jets coach Rex Ryan confirmed that Dee Milliner is dealing with a high ankle sprain. Gang Green's secondary is in hot water until he returns.
  1. Miami Dolphins center Mike Pouncey said Monday he's targeting Week 4 for his return, per The Miami Herald. With a Week 5 bye on Miami's slate, rushing Pouncey back quickly might not be prudent. However, the statement might be a sign he's on track to avoid the PUP list
  1. Raiders fullback Marcel Reece will get an MRI in his foot, and wideout Brice Butler has been out with a concussion, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
  1. Packers tight end Brandon Bostick missed practice with a lower leg injury. He could be out a couple of weeks.

The latest "Around the League Podcast" talks quarterback battles and debates the gang's preseason power rankings.

