Roundup: New York Jets sign journeyman QB Josh Johnson

The New York Jets added a veteran signal-caller to their young quarterback room.

Gang Green signed Josh Johnson, the quarterback's agent Doug Hendrickson announced. The team later confirmed the news.

The 35-year-old last played an NFL regular-season game in 2018 with Washington. A former fifth-round pick in 2008 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Johnson spent time in 2020 on the San Francisco 49ers practice squad after playing in the XFL. Johnson has bounced around the NFL, changing teams 17 times since entering the league. He previously was on the Jets roster for 10 days in 2015.

The journeyman quarterback joins a youthful Jets QB room led by first-round rookie Zach Wilson, 2020 fourth-rounder James Morgan and 26-year-old Mike White. Johnson brings a needed veteran presence to New York to help tutor Wilson on the field and in the film room.

In a corresponding move, the Jets waived linebacker Brendon White.