Roundup: New York Jets sign journeyman QB Josh Johnson

The New York Jets added a veteran signal-caller to their young quarterback room.
Gang Green signed Josh Johnson, the quarterback's agent Doug Hendrickson announced. The team later confirmed the news.
The 35-year-old last played an NFL regular-season game in 2018 with Washington. A former fifth-round pick in 2008 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Johnson spent time in 2020 on the San Francisco 49ers practice squad after playing in the XFL. Johnson has bounced around the NFL, changing teams 17 times since entering the league. He previously was on the Jets roster for 10 days in 2015.
The journeyman quarterback joins a youthful Jets QB room led by first-round rookie Zach Wilson, 2020 fourth-rounder James Morgan and 26-year-old Mike White. Johnson brings a needed veteran presence to New York to help tutor Wilson on the field and in the film room.
In a corresponding move, the Jets waived linebacker Brendon White.
Rookie offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker is listed as day-to-day with a strained right pectoral muscle, per coach Robert Saleh. Defensive end Jabari Zuniga has an ankle issue while OL Chuma Edoga (knee) will likely out a little longer.
Elsewhere around the NFL on Wednesday:
- The Buffalo Bills are signing veteran offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. Previously with the Patriots, the versatile OL remains in the AFC East. Benenoch spent the first three seasons of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
- New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay suffered a slight hamstring pull in Tuesday's practice, Rapoport reports. Giants head coach Joe Judge told reporters Wednesday that it appears they avoided a "worst-case" scenario with Golladay. Offensive lineman Joe Looney, who signed with New York on July 31, is retiring, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
- Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer expects quarterback Kirk Cousins (reserve/COVID-19 list) back at practice Thursday.
- New Orleans Saints cornerback Keith Washington was placed on injured reserve after suffering a wrist injury in Tuesday's practice, coach Sean Payton announced. Payton added that Washington's injury isn't necessarily season ending. The Saints officially announced the signing of linebacker Kwon Alexander and are signing former Washington cornerback Adonis Alexander, per his agent Andy Ross.
- Indianapolis Colts All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson is aiming for a Week 1 return after undergoing foot surgery on Tuesday.
- The Philadelphia Eagles have activated safety Andrew Adams from the reserve/COVID list and waived injured defensive back Nathan Meadors, the team announced.
- Carolina Panthers wide receiver Keith Kirkwood, who suffered a concussion on Tuesday, returned to the practice field donning a red jersey. The Panthers waived J.T. Ibe as a result of what coach Matt Rhule called an 'unacceptable' hit on Kirkwood.
- The Baltimore Ravens have signed wide receiver Michael Dereus and defensive end Chauncey Rivers, the team announced.
- Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters receiver A.J. Green is dealing with a "minor thing". While not specifying what the injury is, Kingsbury added that Green will be back in the near future but probably not this week.