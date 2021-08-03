Training Camp

Presented By

Panthers waive safety J.T. Ibe after 'unacceptable' practice hit on WR Keith Kirkwood

Published: Aug 03, 2021 at 11:21 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

After a frightening moment in the Carolina Panthers' practice Tuesday when wide receiver ﻿Keith Kirkwood﻿ took a helmet-to-helmet hit from safety J.T. Ibe, coach Matt Rhule described Ibe's blow as "unacceptable."

So unacceptable, in fact, that Ibe, an undrafted rookie free agent who played collegiately at South Carolina, was waived after practice.

Kirkwood was attempting to catch a high pass, leaping just before Ibe knocked him to the ground. The good news: Kirkwood was moving his arms and legs as he was taken off the field in a cart and loaded into an ambulance.

"(Kirkwood) had movement in his legs. Didn't have any pain in his neck. A lot of that obviously is precautionary," Rhule said. "We'll wait to see after he's looked at, what exactly it is. That was just the early signs."

Kirkwood, a Panthers reserve trying to reach his fourth year in the NFL, played in just one game for Carolina last season.

