Vikings expect QB Kirk Cousins back at practice Thursday after stint on reserve/COVID-19 list

Published: Aug 04, 2021 at 01:58 PM
Kevin Patra

The Minnesota Vikings quarterback quagmire is beginning to resolve itself.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Wednesday he expects Kirk Cousins back at practice Thursday.

Cousins was one of three Minnesota QBs placed on the reserve/COVID-19, along with backup Nate Stanley and rookie Kellen Mond﻿, who tested positive. Cousins and Stanley were considered high-risk close contacts and were forced to isolate. Stanley is also expected to return to practice Thursday. When asked about Mond, Zimmer shrugged his shoulders, per Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

With the trio of signal-callers forced onto the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Vikings employed Jake Browning as the sole quarterback for practice this week. Minnesota later signed Case Cookus and claimed Danny Etling off waivers.

Cousins' return should allay the QB issue for now as the Vikings press toward their preseason opener against Denver on Sat. Aug. 14. The Broncos and Vikings are slated to hold joint practices before the preseason affair.

