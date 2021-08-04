Training Camp

Veteran OL Joe Looney decides to retire less than a week after signing with Giants

Published: Aug 04, 2021 at 02:11 PM
Kevin Patra

Joe Looney﻿'s stint with the New York Giants didn't last a week.

The offensive lineman has decided to retire Wednesday after signing with Big Blue on July 31.

Looney's agent Andy Ross told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo that once the O-lineman realized his body couldn't continue to take the pounding, it was time to ride into the sunset.

"Joe always felt when his body didn't respond the way he needed it to, it would be time to step away," Ross told Garafolo. "He has too much respect for the Giants and (offensive coordinator Jason) Garrett to not do that."

ESPN first reported the news.

Looney's retirement came following the Giants' big practice brawl that led to team-wide discipline laps from coach Joe Judge, but Garafolo reported that didn't play into the offensive lineman's decision to retire.

A fourth-round pick out of Wake Forest in 2012 by the San Francisco 49ers, Looney spent three years in the Bay Area before one season in Tennessee in 2015. He then joined the Dallas Cowboys for five seasons, starting 32 games. Four of those years he spent under Garrett then the Cowboys head coach.

Looney started 12 games for the Cowboys in 2020.

The 30-year-old signed with the Giants over the weekend after guard Shane Lemieux went down with a knee injury. Looney reportedly took mostly second-team snaps in his brief stint with the Giants but did see a few first-team reps with quarterback Daniel Jones before making the decision to retire.

