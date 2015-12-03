Rookie running back reappraisal: Thomas Rawls rockets skyward

Still, what he's done this year marks him as one of the biggest surprises of any player at any position in this year's rookie crop. Rawls has racked up 685 rushing yards on 122 carries, for a healthy yards-per-carry mark of 5.61. He's also posted games of 209 and 169 yards, both better than the career single-game regular-season high (153 yards) of the player he's been filling in for, Marshawn Lynch. Most people, including myself, looked at Rawls as a downhill runner who lacked receiving skills, but he's shown he can catch the ball (six catches for 54 yards) and change direction to make people miss. Some of his success might be attributable to scheme, and we haven't seen a large sample size from him yet, but based on this output, I'd be comfortable selecting him somewhere between 28th and 40th overall.