Rookie QB rankings: Eagles' Nick Foles on top this week

The pounding that Luck has taken all season might be catching up to him. This was one of his worst performances of the year, although it's tough to separate Luck's awful protection with his lack of accuracy. Still, he missed a ton of open throws throughout the game. I thought I might have been tough on him, so I checked ESPN's QBR rating. He's ninth overall for the season, but he was 30th in Week 14 for this performance.