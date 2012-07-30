Robert Griffin III: Washington Redskins' media darling

Case in point: The Washington Redskins rookie closed his interview session Monday by saying "Great job," to reporters. He congratulated the media for their questions.
Just another day in the technicolor world of RG3. In 11-on-11 drills, he chased down linebacker Bryan Kehl, who had rumbled 90 yards following a fumble recovery.
"Why give him a free touchdown?" Griffin said. "So I ran him down -- because I could -- and pushed him out of bounds."
Griffin drew laughter from the assembled media for that one. He did it again in explaining a bit of rookie initiation at the hands of cornerback Deangelo Hall, who -- you might remember -- calls Griffin the NFC East's worst quarterback.
"Today, D-Hall made me carry his pads because I said, 'I break arms tackles.' So he said, 'Here's these pads, this will help you work on breaking those arm tackles.' "
Speaking of rookie initiations, Griffin will step on stage Monday night to deliver, and possibly face, some music.
"I plan on singing, hopefully I don't get booed off the stage, but we'll see what happens," he said. "… I think I'm going to go with some Temptations, some "My Girl." Hopefully get the whole room singing, and move on from there."
(Andrew Luckshakes his head, knowing all-too-well the turkey shoot his draft buddy is about to walk into.)