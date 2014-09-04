Robert Griffin III vs. J.J. Watt among Week 1 matchups to watch

With that in mind, the Raiders must protect Carr by using a conservative game plan built around the ground attack. Maurice Jones-Drew and Darren McFadden must combine for 30 to 35 carries to alleviate the burden on Carr to carry the offense on the strength of his right arm. Although the Jets' defense typically ranks as one of the stiffest units against the run, the Raiders can't deviate from a ground-heavy approach, because the attempts eventually could create big-play opportunities in the passing game off play-action. The Raiders should also allow Carr to throw a number of high-percentage passes (quick routes) on first down to take advantage of the eight-man fronts designed to slow down Jones-Drew and McFadden. If Carr can connect on enough early-down throws to force Ryan to take a more balanced approach, the rookie can limit his exposure to exotic pressures and have some time to attack a secondary that's suspect on the outside.