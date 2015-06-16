NFL's elite players in eight skill-based categories

Published: Jun 15, 2015 at 08:00 PM
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

As the 2015 NFL season approaches, Bucky Brooks is poring over film to determine the best of the best in the league. Click on each group below for full analysis and rankings.

Red-zone running backs

![](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000500595/article/leveon-bell-adrian-peterson-among-top-redzone-running-backs)CLICK IMAGE FOR FULL RANKING.

Slot receivers

![](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000500743/article/julian-edelman-randall-cobb-among-nfls-top-slot-receivers)CLICK IMAGE FOR FULL RANKING.

Home-field advantages

![](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000500968/article/arrowhead-centurylink-among-nfls-top-homefield-advantages)CLICK IMAGE FOR FULL RANKING.

Tacklers

![](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000501195/article/luke-kuechly-bobby-wagner-among-nfls-top-tacklers)CLICK IMAGE FOR FULL RANKING.

Deep threats

![](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000501532/article/ty-hilton-desean-jackson-among-nfls-top-five-deep-threats)CLICK IMAGE FOR FULL RANKING.

Run stuffers

![](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000501759/article/ndamukong-suh-marcell-dareus-headline-nfls-top-run-stuffers)CLICK IMAGE FOR FULL RANKING.

Improvisational quarterbacks

![](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000501949/article/aaron-rodgers-russell-wilson-reign-among-improvisational-qbs)CLICK IMAGE FOR FULL RANKING.

In-game coaches

![](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000502283/article/sean-payton-bill-belichick-among-nfls-best-ingame-coaches)CLICK IMAGE FOR FULL RANKING.

