Julian Edelman, Randall Cobb among NFL's top slot receivers

Some would call Sanders' placement near the top of this list a bit premature, given that he just enjoyed the best season of his career (by far). But this 28-year-old is no one-hit wonder. And yes, while he was out wide a lot last year, Sanders will be spending far more time in the slot in 2015, with second-year man Cody Latimer poised to line up across from Demaryius Thomas on the outside. Sanders also produced as a slot receiver during his time in Pittsburgh; he can combine that experience with his Pro Bowl skill set to torch opponents on an assortment of option, jerk and crossing routes over the middle -- where the Broncos will need a playmaker, given the loss of Julius Thomas in free agency.