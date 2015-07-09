Julian Edelman, Randall Cobb among NFL's top slot receivers

Published: Jul 09, 2015 at 03:18 AM
Headshot_Author_Bucky_Brooks_1400x1000
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

The current emphasis on the quick-rhythm passing game in the NFL has made it imperative for elite offenses to feature a dynamic playmaker in the slot. Creative play designers are attacking voids in the middle of the field by abruptly getting the ball into the hands of explosive runners on an assortment of crossers and option routes between the hashes. Thus, it is not a coincidence that most of the top slot receivers in the game were once -- or still are -- electric kick/punt returners.

For this installment of Bucky's Best, I took a long, hard look at the most impactful slot receivers in the game today, and ranked them according to the "fear factor" they create in defensive meeting rooms around the league. After careful consideration, here are my top five slot machines:

5) Andrew Hawkins, Cleveland Browns

Hawkins isn't a household name on the national scene, but he has earned the respect of coaches and players around the NFL with his spectacular skills in the slot. He is a dynamic route runner with the kind of short-area quickness that gives even the most polished slot corners problems between the hashes. In addition, Hawkins is an electric open-field runner with the balance, body control and elusiveness to weave through traffic with the ball in his hands. Browns quarterbacks were unable to take full advantage of Hawkins' skills last year, but he could become a dominant playmaker in the new offense of John DeFilippo, which features more catch-and-run opportunities.

4) Victor Cruz, New York Giants

When healthy, Cruz is nearly impossible to defend, given his electric playmaking ability and superb route-running skills. If he can return to form following a season-ending patellar-tendon tear, Cruz could re-emerge as the No. 1 guy on this list. The Giants take advantage of his explosive skill set by routinely getting him the ball quickly on an assortment of catch-and-run plays. Cruz freezes linebackers and nickelbacks with a crafty stutter-step move at the top of slant routes, allowing him to get into voids over the middle of the field. With Cruz also possessing a variety of hesitation moves on stick routes, defenders are unable to handle his shiftiness in one-on-one matchups.

3) Julian Edelman, New England Patriots

Credit Edelman, a college quarterback, for grasping the nuances of the position and becoming one of the most dangerous slot receivers in the game. The 5-foot-10, 200-pounder is an exceptional route runner with fantastic quickness, balance and body control. Edelman has mastered the art of changing tempo/speeds within routes to create separation from defenders out of the break. Most impressively, he is an explosive runner capable of turning short passes into big gains on the perimeter. Over the past two seasons, Edelman has racked up 197 catches for 2,028 yards and 10 touchdowns. And he played a starring role in New England's Super Bowl XLIX triumph, with nine grabs for 109 yards and what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown.

2) Emmanuel Sanders, Denver Broncos

Some would call Sanders' placement near the top of this list a bit premature, given that he just enjoyed the best season of his career (by far). But this 28-year-old is no one-hit wonder. And yes, while he was out wide a lot last year, Sanders will be spending far more time in the slot in 2015, with second-year man Cody Latimer poised to line up across from Demaryius Thomas on the outside. Sanders also produced as a slot receiver during his time in Pittsburgh; he can combine that experience with his Pro Bowl skill set to torch opponents on an assortment of option, jerk and crossing routes over the middle -- where the Broncos will need a playmaker, given the loss of Julius Thomas in free agency.

1) Randall Cobb, Green Bay Packers

It's unfair to list Cobb strictly as a "slot receiver," based on his spectacular versatility, but few guys can wreak havoc between the hashes like the fifth-year pro. Cobb is a remarkable catch-and-run playmaker on short crossers and option routes, yet he also has the burst to blow by defenders down the seam. Aaron Rodgers certainly takes advantage of Cobb's explosive skills in the slot in key situations. In 2014, he recorded 91 grabs (on 127 targets) for 1,287 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. Given regular opportunities to face one-on-one coverage due to the presence of Jordy Nelson and Davante Adams on the perimeter, Cobb will continue to torch opponents for years to come.

Follow Bucky Brooks on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2016 NFL Draft: All-Pros, Pro Bowlers and red-star players

Laremy Tunsil and Jared Goff are both ticketed for the top of the 2016 NFL Draft -- but only one looks like an All-Pro. Bucky Brooks groups the prospects into All-Pros, Pro Bowlers and red-star guys.
news

Sean Payton, Bill Belichick among NFL's best in-game coaches

Fresh off his second Coach of the Year award in three seasons, Bruce Arians clearly knows what he's doing on game day. But where does he fall on Bucky Brooks' list of the NFL's best in-game coaches?
news

Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson reign among improvisational QBs

Russell Wilson has established himself as an improvisational wiz when the play breaks down, but he still isn't the absolute best quarterback in this capacity. Who is? Bucky Brooks has the answer.
news

Ndamukong Suh, Marcell Dareus headline NFL's top run stuffers

Buffalo Bills nose tackle Marcell Dareus has emerged as one of the most destructive defensive linemen in football, but is he the game's best run stuffer? Bucky Brooks provides his rankings.
news

T.Y. Hilton, DeSean Jackson among NFL's top five deep threats

T.Y. Hilton has become Andrew Luck's go-to guy, especially when it comes to the home-run ball. But where does the Colts receiver rank among the NFL's best deep threats? Bucky Brooks weighs in.
news

Luke Kuechly, Bobby Wagner among NFL's top tacklers

Kam Chancellor's fierce presence helps put the "Boom" in L.O.B. -- but the punishing safety isn't the highest-rated Seattle Seahawk on Bucky Brooks' list of the best tacklers in the NFL.
news

Arrowhead, CenturyLink among NFL's top home-field advantages

Home, sweet home -- eh, Randall Cobb? Bucky Brooks ranks the top home-field advantages in the NFL heading into 2015. Lambeau Field earns a spot on the list, but it's not No. 1.
news

Le'Veon Bell, Adrian Peterson among top red-zone running backs

Some guys -- like Kansas City Chiefs superstar Jamaal Charles -- just have a nose for the end zone. Bucky Brooks provides his rankings of the five best red-zone tailbacks in the NFL today.
news

NFL's elite players in eight skill-based categories

Is Marshawn Lynch the NFL's best red-zone back? Does Victor Cruz hold rank among the top slot receivers? Bucky Brooks examines specific skill sets to identify the best players around the league.
news

Packers, Broncos, Colts boast top receiving units in NFL today

The New York Giants boast a dynamic WR duo: Odell Beckham Jr. and Victor Cruz. Which team has the best pass-catching unit? In the wake of free agency and the 2015 draft, Bucky Brooks reveals his top five.
news

Ben Roethlisberger, Jonathan Stewart will tear it up in Week 16

Will Ben Roethlisberger's hot hand continue against the Kansas City Chiefs? Bucky Brooks says the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback is one of the players set to wreak havoc this week.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW