Le'Veon Bell, Adrian Peterson among top red-zone running backs

Some might say it's a little premature to anoint Bell as one of the top running backs in the game after one spectacular season, but there is a whole lot to like about the 23-year-old's versatile game. Bell is a rare big back (6-1, 244 pounds) with nimble feet, outstanding balance and lateral quickness. He has a knack for eluding tacklers in the hole, yet also displays the power and explosiveness to run through contact. Bell's diverse skills helped him post 2,000-plus scrimmage yards and 11 touchdowns in 15 games as the Steelers' workhorse back last fall. Given more opportunities to cash in at the end of drives, Bell could become the No. 1 guy on this list and drive Todd Haley's offense to the top of the NFL charts.