Sean Payton, Bill Belichick among NFL's best in-game coaches

Critics might take umbrage with some of the Patriots' tactics over the years, but there is no disputing their innovative schemes (see: the quirky formations against Baltimore in last season's playoffs) or sound fundamentals. New England is one of the few teams in the NFL capable of changing its identity on a week-to-week basis without straying too far from the strength of the personnel. This chameleon-like approach requires players to constantly grasp and execute new schemes, which places the onus on the coaching staff to effectively teach new material each week and implement it on game day. With few coaches willing to radically overhaul their tactical approach to get a W, Belichick deserves kudos for his adaptability and versatility as a coach. Considering the Patriots' dominance over the past 15 seasons (four Super Bowl wins in six appearances; 12 AFC East titles), Belichick is unquestionably the leader in the coaches' clubhouse.