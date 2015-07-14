T.Y. Hilton, DeSean Jackson among NFL's top five deep threats

It is easy to miscast the Colts' diminutive WR1 as a one-trick pony on the perimeter, due to his slender frame (5-9, 178 pounds) and explosive speed, but few NFL receivers have a more complete toolbox than Hilton. The fourth-year pro is an electric route runner with a keen understanding of when to use his speed to fly by defenders on vertical routes. As a result, Hilton already has tallied 17 catches of 40-plus yards, including six in 2014. Even more impressive: Hilton has posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and dominated opponents despite facing some form of double coverage on nearly every snap. With the Colts adding a few more playmakers to the receiving corps during the offseason (veteran Andre Johnson and rookie burner Phillip Dorsett), Hilton could face more one-on-one coverage, leading to better efficiency and production on the perimeter. If Hilton gets more optimal opportunities as the Colts' top target, he could emerge as the top dog on this list by the end of the season.