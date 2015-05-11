Packers, Broncos, Colts boast top receiving units in NFL today

Despite the losses of Eric Decker, Julius Thomas and Wes Welker over the past two offseasons, the Broncos still field one of the most explosive receiving units in the NFL. Led by Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders, the Broncos attack opponents with a variety of bubble screens, short crossers and vertical routes on the perimeter. New head coach Gary Kubiak will tweak the heavy reliance on "now" throws in the game plan, but the shift to a play action-based vertical passing game should allow Thomas and Sanders to continue to put up big numbers. Denver's dynamic duo likely will run more deep overs, comebacks and stutter routes on the perimeter, which will lead to fewer touches (Thomas and Sanders accounted for 212 receptions for 3,023 receiving yards and 20 TDs in 2014) but a higher yield (increased yards-per-catch figures) in a passing game built on run-action deception in the backfield. Lastly, Cody Latimer, the Broncos' second-round pick in 2014, could be in for a breakthrough sophomore campaign.