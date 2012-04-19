Rivera praises Cam Newton's willingness to lead

One year ago at this time, the Carolina Panthers front office was locked away in a Charlotte basement, mulling over what to do with the top overall pick in the draft.
Newton was a revelation on the field, and -- despite what his detractors predicted -- a workhorse and humble presence when the cameras were pointed elsewhere.
Time will tell if Newton can top his 4,051 passing yards and 21 touchdowns from a season ago, but he's already working to improve another angle of his game
Coach Ron Rivera met with reporters on Thursday and called Newton "a different person" in the area of team leadership, per Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer.
The timing is right.
It's impossible for Newton to stay in the shadows anymore. He's up for the Madden cover. He stands before a rapt audience in Carolina, with all 71 players on the roster in town for voluntary workouts -- which is no coincidence.
The team believes they're on to something. The Panthers' offense was a surprise last season, but the injury-riddled defense was in shambles. The team must cohere for Newton and Co. to match some of the buzz they've generated heading into next season, but there's very little question about their leader under center.