Richie Incognito: The truth will 'bury' Jonathan Martin

The findings of Ted Wells' independent report on the Miami Dolphins' workplace could decide Incognito's future.
Wells' report isn't expected to be released until later this week at the earliest, and Incognito appears uninterested in keeping a low profile until that time comes.
Case in point: Incognito's Twitter feed, which caught fire Wednesday afternoon as Incognito aggressively went after estranged teammate Jonathan Martin.
Zuckerman is Martin's agent. Incognito also references Dolphins wide receiver Brian Hartline, who has been a supporter of Incognito.
One of Incognito's tweets Wednesday also made accusations about Martin's mental state last spring. Incognito then ended his rant by saying he had "no further comment" and offered up his lawyer's name and direct phone number.
