Rex Ryan's Bills defense primed to give opponents trouble

In the play depicted below, from the first quarter Sunday, the Bills are aligned in a "46" front, with double edge pressure called. Linemen Jerry Hughes and Kyle Williams are positioned side by side to attack the C and B gaps, respectively. Because there are seven defenders near the line of scrimmage, no Colts player will be available to help stop either Hughes or Williams, virtually assuring that one of them will get to the quarterback against one-on-one protection. Williams works past his blocker to put a big hit on Luck as he passes the ball. Though this results in an incomplete pass rather than a sack, the hit lets Luck know the Bills will be bringing the heat at all times. (TO VIEW THE PLAY, SCROLL LEFT TO RIGHT ON THE IMAGE BELOW):