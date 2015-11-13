Rex Ryan defends decision to make IK captain

"The Enemkpali thing, you guys know me better than that," Ryan said. "I've always done that. It would have been a story had I not made him a captain. And you know what? He's not a bad kid. You think that's the first fight that has ever happened in an NFL locker room? Every single team has had fights in their locker room, OK? You don't think he thinks about that every single day? But he's on our football team and I'm proud of him."