Report: Kellen Winslow seen as 'rotational player'

During his best days with the Cleveland Browns, Winslow was an unusual pass-catching threat who caused regular headaches for defensive coordinators. Even in Cleveland's often punchless offense, Winslow could hurt you. He was productive in Tampa, catching 77, 66 and 75 passes in three seasons there from 2009 to 2011. Schiano ruled that Winslow was no longer a difference-maker, and at least one scout agrees.