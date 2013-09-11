Around the League

Report: Brandon Jacobs to be key for New York Giants

Published: Sep 11, 2013 at 02:08 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

When the New York Giants decided to add veteran help in the backfield Tuesday, they opted for experience in the system over youthful upside.

Brandon Jacobs, signed Tuesday at age 31, had just five carries in two game appearances with the San Francisco 49ers last season before the team cut him in December. His last meaningful workload came with Big Blue in 2011, during a Super Bowl campaign that asked Jacobs to share the workload with Ahmad Bradshaw.

Jacobs won't see equal time this season, but a source told ESPN.com's Dan Graziano that the veteran might be used to spell David Wilson on passing downs and near the goal line.

The Giants decided on Jacobs over Willis McGahee and other available backs because of his familiarity with their offense and, specifically, the pass-protection schemes, according to the source. Wilson has struggled as a blocker in the backfield, and the hope in Gotham is that Jacobs will serve as a mentor.

"He's here to contribute to our team," Coughlin said at his Wednesday press conference. "What David Wilson can learn from Brandon, fine. Brandon will do a good job in that regard. But that's not the primary reason he's here."

Before fantasy owners freak out all over again, we offer this caution: Jacobs must prove there's still gas in the tank, something he couldn't convince the 49ers of. As for Wilson, fumbilitis aside, we stand by the assertion that he'll be fine. His upside is too high to warm the bench on key downs.

