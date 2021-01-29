Remembering Tampa's history as a Super Bowl City

Super Bowl XVIII: Raiders 38, Washington 9

Back in those days, Super Bowls were not nearly the lavish productions they've become. The Commissioner's Party and other various pregame events were a little more, shall we say, low-key than they are now -- I think one of the parties I went to was held at an old church. And Tampa itself in 1984 was much less populous than it is today. Holding the Super Bowl there in 1984 was kind of like holding a heavyweight boxing match in a small Montana town. The game then did not have nearly the same kind of physical footprint it carries now. Busses were a hot commodity in terms of getting from the game to your hotel; I remember them bringing busses in from around the country to move everyone around.