Reggie Wayne: Nothing holding me back at Colts camp

Colts offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton believes newly added wideout Hakeem Nicks is still "working to get himself in game shape," but there's no doubting the work ethic of veteran Reggie Wayne.
Seemingly all systems go after last October's torn ACL, Wayne's recovery was tabbed last week by coach Chuck Pagano as "really incredible," with the 35-year-old pass-catcher -- per The Indianapolis Star -- "effortlessly snatching passes out of the air" ahead of his 14th NFL campaign.
"As far as the rehab part, I've ran every route. Either it was here in Indiana, in Indianapolis or it was down in Miami," Wayne recently told the team's official website. "I've grabbed coaches and trainers down at the University of Miami and I've said, 'Alright, I know you wanted to be a DB at some point in your life, this is your chance to do it.' They did their best and I've done everything I wanted to do. I've run every route and there is nothing that's holding me back.
"There's nothing that's keeps me from doing whatever it is they want me to do so I'm here. Knock on wood I stay on top of this and keep going from there."
While the early word on Nicks is concerning, Wayne's return can't be undersold. He led the team in catches, yards and targets last season before his injury and still plays the lead role for a receiving corps that NFL Media's Bucky Brooks tabbed as a top-five bunch.
The latest Around The League Podcast breaks down Marshawn Lynch's belated arrival at Seahawks camp and debates which active NFL players are first-ballot locks for the Hall of Fame.