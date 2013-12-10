Reggie Wayne hopes to be 'full throttle' for camp

While his Indianapolis Colts teammates chase a first-round bye, Reggie Wayne is going about the business of getting back to full health.
The veteran wide receiver recently underwent a checkup in Miami and was told he was ahead of schedule as he recovers from reconstructive knee surgery.
Wayne expects to start running in a month and a half, and he hopes to go "full throttle" in four and a half months. It's an aggressive timetable that could have Wayne ready for the start of training camp in July.
"I doubt I'll participate (in OTAs)," Wayne told 1260-AM in Indianapolis on Tuesday. "I got to do it right. Training camp is the goal."
Wayne tore his ACL and meniscus during the fourth quarter of a Week 7 win over the Denver Broncos on Oct. 20. The non-contact injury is a major career hurdle for Wayne, who will turn 36 during the 2014 season.
The Colts have struggled to fill Wayne's void in the offense. T.Y. Hilton has slumped in the face of increased double-team coverage, though Wayne praised the progress of Da'Rick Rogers, who caught twotouchdowns on Sunday.