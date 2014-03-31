Around the League

Redskins could 'seal the deal' with DeSean Jackson

Mar 31, 2014
DeSean Jackson has only one free-agent visit lined up so far.

He's in Washington getting a physical Monday night before meeting with the Redskins coaches on Tuesday.

Appearing on NFL Network's "NFL Total Access," NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport confirmed the Redskins do have a chance to "seal the deal" if they can reach agreement by Tuesday afternoon.

If the Redskins let Jackson leave the building without a new contract, though, the wide receiver will not lack for suitors.

Jackson is "beyond the one-year, 'prove-it' type of deal," per Rapoport, because his market is strong with the Raiders and Bills lurking.

"If you want to talk about what kind of contract he would generate, Eric Decker was the top receiver on the market during free agency," Rapoport said. "Don't be surprised if DeSean Jackson commands more than that. He is coming off possibly the best year of his career, and was set to make $10.5 million with the Eagles."

Last week's release and the attendant reports questioning Jackson's character will certainly almost end up costing the three-time Pro Bowl pick money. However, he's still likely to surpass Decker's five-year, $36.25 million contract.

