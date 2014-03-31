Redskins could 'seal the deal' with DeSean Jackson

DeSean Jackson Tracker
Stay up-to-date with all the latest news and rumors behind DeSean Jackson's potential destinations with our DJax tracker. **More...**
He's in Washington getting a physical Monday night before meeting with the Redskins coaches on Tuesday.
Appearing on NFL Network's "NFL Total Access," NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport confirmed the Redskins do have a chance to "seal the deal" if they can reach agreement by Tuesday afternoon.
If the Redskins let Jackson leave the building without a new contract, though, the wide receiver will not lack for suitors.
"If you want to talk about what kind of contract he would generate, Eric Decker was the top receiver on the market during free agency," Rapoport said. "Don't be surprised if DeSean Jackson commands more than that. He is coming off possibly the best year of his career, and was set to make $10.5 million with the Eagles."
Last week's release and the attendant reports questioning Jackson's character will certainly almost end up costing the three-time Pro Bowl pick money. However, he's still likely to surpass Decker's five-year, $36.25 million contract.
