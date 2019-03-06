RB situations across NFL: Who needs Le'Veon Bell? Who's set?

Jacksonville Jaguars: Instead of dazzling as a sophomore, the big-bodied Leonard Fournette finished his lackluster second season tucked away in private meetings to clear the air with football czar Tom Coughlin and coach Doug Marrone. Coughlin was peeved at how Fournette carried himself on the bench after being deactivated for the team's regular-season finale. Fournette was also suspended for a Week 12 fight and spent much of the year battling a rash of injuries before clashing with the front office over voided money in his contract. Set to cost $16 million-plus over the next two seasons, Fournette would trigger a bundle of dead money if set free. Still, this marriage feels ultra-rocky, no matter what the Jaguars say. With Jacksonville reportedly shopping backup Carlos Hyde, while T.J. Yeldon and Corey Grant are set to hit free agency, it's not hard to imagine an entirely new cast come 2020.