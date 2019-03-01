Ravens waive RB Alex Collins following arrest

The Baltimore Ravens waived running back Alex Collins on Friday afternoon, hours after he was arrested following a car crash in Owings Mills, Md.

Police responded to a call for a car crash on Dolfield Road at 6:48 a.m. local time. The location was roughly a mile away from the Ravens' facility. During the course of their crash investigation, Collins was placed under arrest as a suspect, Baltimore County police confirmed to NFL.com.

No further information will be available until Collins, 24, is formally charged, which should occur Friday afternoon, police added.

"We have spoken to the police and are aware of the situation," the Ravens told NFL.com in a statement on Friday morning. By 4 p.m. local time, Baltimore had waived Collins.

A restricted free agent before his release, Collins will now be subject to waivers. If he is not claimed, he will immediately become a free agent.

Collins racked up 516 total yards and eight touchdowns in 2018, his second year in Baltimore, splitting time in the backfield with fellow backs Gus Edwards, Javorius Allen and Kenneth Dixon and rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Ravens runner finished the season on injured reserve after suffering a foot injury in late October.

Collins is entering his fourth season in the league.