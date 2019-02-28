Snead: Rams will monitor Todd Gurley's workload in '19

INDIANAPOLIS -- The offseason questions about Todd Gurley remain a focal point in Los Angeles.

After dubious usage in the final two games of the Rams' playoff runs, questions about the All-Pro running back's knee issues persist.

Rams coach Sean McVay reiterated during the NFL Scouting Combine that Gurley will not need offseason surgery, and believes the running back is "feeling good."

Rams general manager Les Snead expounded Thursday on Gurley's situation and addressed the question about how the team will manage the 24-year-old's usage moving forward.

"I think where we have to go is to fast forward to now is with Todd, he's had a lot of carries since he's come in the league, a lot of yards, a lot of touchdowns things like that," Snead said. "Obviously, senior year, junior year, Georgia, (tore) the ACL, so over that time there's an element of wear and tear and I think we have to determine in probably two stages: are we going to give him the amount of load that he's had in the past or are we going to lessen that load to let's say keep him fresher for the season and for the seasons beyond.

"If you go that route, you have to have a good, let's call it Batman and Robin combination or add another superhero figure into that and figure how you're going to do it. We're in the process of figuring that out and I do think with Todd and his career -- it happens to a lot of young guys, all of a sudden they wake up ... and you're a little sorer than you were the day before. So, recovery, things like that have to come into it, but it's something we want to be intentional about and proactive."

The Rams brought in free agent C.J. Anderson during the final two games of the regular season when Gurley missed time with the knee injury. Anderson brought a different power running element to L.A. and shared the backfield with Gurley during the playoffs.

With Anderson set to hit the free-agent market, the Rams must decide if they will try to bring him back, rely on John Kelly and Malcolm Brown (coming off injury), or select another running back in the NFL draft.

Snead's comments, however, underscore that the Rams will have to monitor Gurley's knee situation and his workload moving forward in 2019.