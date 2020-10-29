RB Index, Week 8: Time for Ezekiel Elliott to make good on contract

Zeke is certainly not playing up to the standard that came with the $90 million contract he signed last year, which still makes him the league's highest-paid running back in terms of total value, per Over The Cap. However, now is the time for him to put the team on his back and make good on that deal.

The Cowboys had so much promise heading into the season, featuring an offense loaded with talent and a defense that looked on paper as if it would be good enough to get the job done. The offense soared under Prescott until he suffered a season-ending injury in Week 5, ranking among the top five units in key categories. Since Week 6, though, Dallas ranks second to last in points per game (6.5, down from 32.6 in Weeks 1-5) and total yards per game (243, down from 488). The defense is another story entirely, as it has been consistently awful, giving up 34.7 points per game (most in the league).

As for Zeke, his struggles have been magnified with Prescott sidelined. In the QB1's absence the last two weeks, Elliott has just 94 rush yards on 24 carries and 37 receiving yards on nine catches against Arizona and Washington. The three-time Pro Bowler has not rushed for 100 yards in any of Dallas' seven games this season -- the longest drought of his career -- and has five fumbles, including four lost, through seven games (both most in the NFL among running backs). It doesn't help that the Cowboys' offensive line is extremely banged up, but turning the ball over is a sure-fire way to keep this team from righting the ship.

That said, I believe Zeke is still the same player who led the league in rushing twice. He needs to get back to the basics in every aspect to rekindle the exceptional play we've seen from him so often before. Focusing more intensely on details in practice or meetings, getting back to his physical rushing style, protecting the ball, blocking and catching the ball cleanly out of the backfield -- I would direct Zeke's attention to all of these things because the team needs him to take advantage of every opportunity he gets. In doing so, he's the type of elite running back who can inspire and challenge his teammates to be better.

I experienced similar circumstances back in 2011 with the Jacksonville Jaguars, when we had a team with promise but entered Week 8 with the same 2-5 record Dallas has now. My coaches challenged me take my game to the next level and I did with the help of the entire offense. We finished 5-11 that year, but as the focal point of our offense, I felt I did everything I could to give us a chance. As a result, I ended up winning the NFL rushing title and scored 15 of my 19 TDs that season in the final nine games (shout out to my O-line and blocking TEs and WRs).

I had to run like that, so I did. Now, Zeke's number is being called to do the same. He has a chance to get back on track this weekend against the Eagles, and he's had some of his best performances against Philly. In five of his six career games vs. the division foe, he has put up at least 140 scrimmage yards (most scrimmage YPG vs. Eagles since 1950, minimum five games). The Cowboys need this type of production to help their QB1, which might be rookie Ben DiNucci on Sunday with Dalton in the concussion protocol.