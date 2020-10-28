Kyle Rudolph sees potential for turnaround in Vikings

There have been bright spots that inspire hope on the Minnesota offense. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson leads all rookies in receiving yards (537). The Dalvin Cook-led rushing attack ranks sixth in the NFL with 139.2 yards per game, and Cook has returned to practice this week after missing the last game with a groin injury. The Vikings have scored a TD on 75 percent of their trips to the red zone (sixth-best conversion rate in the NFL) and lead the league in yards per play on first down (6.99). One of their biggest issues, though, is converting on third down as they rank 28th, converting just 37.7 percent of the time. They've also been playing from behind most of the time, forcing them to get away from what they do best -- handing the ball to their RB1.

"We're really good when we can lean on Dalvin," Rudolph said. "When we get down and have to abandon the run game, that's when we struggle."

"They make play after play in practice," Rudolph said of the CBs. "Those guys were some of the best corners in college and now they're facing elite receivers win in and week out. They're going to get beat. That's part of the position, but it only takes a few plays in a game for a young player to gain confidence and these guys are good at having a short memory."

With three consecutive games against division foes up next, beginning with a visit to Green Bay at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Rudolph knows this team has an opportunity to reverse course and give itself a shot at a playoff berth. He certainly expressed a belief that the Vikings have the talent to do so.

In addition to getting ready for this week's game, Rudolph is giving back to the community. The Vikings' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee in each of the last three years, Rudolph is auctioning off his personal, Vikings-themed custom Polaris Slingshot, a three-wheeled vehicle that Rudolph described as a mix between a convertible and motorcycle. Just two days into the auction, the bidding was approaching $20,000 as of the publishing of this article and closes at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday. All proceeds will go directly to M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital, where Rudolph and his wife, Jordan, established the End Zone -- a therapeutic space for pediatric patients and their families -- in 2017.