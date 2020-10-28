Cowboys QB Andy Dalton still in concussion protocol

Dallas Cowboys quarterback ﻿Andy Dalton﻿ remains in concussion protocol.

Coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Wednesday he doesn't expect Dalton to be available until the end of the week at the earliest, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Dalton was able to participate in a team meeting Wednesday morning but hasn't progressed within the protocol to attend position meetings or practice.

Ben DiNucci will take practice reps and be in line to start if Dalton isn't cleared for Sunday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dalton suffered the concussion after taking a shoulder to the helmet from Washington linebacker Jon Bostic in the Cowboys' Week 7 loss.