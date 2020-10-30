Around the NFL

Packers RB Aaron Jones (calf) ruled out for Sunday vs. Vikings

Published: Oct 30, 2020 at 03:32 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Green Bay Packers returned to their winning ways in Week 7, but they'll play Week 8 without a key offensive contributor.

Running back ﻿Aaron Jones﻿ (calf) has been ruled out of Green Bay's contest with Minnesota, the team announced Friday. Jones didn't practice Thursday or Friday because of the calf injury.

Jones missed Green Bay's Week 7 win over Houston due to his ailment, with backup ﻿Jamaal Williams﻿ starting in place of Jones, and rookie ﻿A.J. Dillon﻿ taking over duties as the No. 2 back in the Packers' offense.

Jones' value to the Packers is unquestioned. The running back rushed for 1,084 yards and 16 touchdowns and caught 49 passes for 474 yards and three scores in 2019.

Minnesota was planning on welcoming back its starting running back, Dalvin Cook, on Sunday, but Cook was a late addition to the injury report with a groin injury that has kept him out of action since Week 5. While he is listed as questionable, Cook still has a chance to play in the Vikings' rematch with the Packers. Green Bay won the first contest in a 43-34 shootout.

Jones, on the other hand, will be watching in street clothes with the hopes of returning in Week 9 against the 49ers on Thursday Night Football.

Related Content

news

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (groin) questionable to play vs. Packers

﻿Dalvin Cook﻿ should be set to return. The Vikings updated their injury report, listing the running back as questionable against the division rival Packers.
news

Herb Adderley, Packers legend and Hall of Fame CB, passes away at age 81

Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback ﻿Herb Adderley﻿ passed away Friday at the age of 81. 
news

Broncos, Vikings players test positive for COVID-19; Sunday games remain unchanged

Broncos OL ﻿Graham Glasgow and Vikings LB Todd Davis tested positive for COVID-19, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report. Sunday games featuring the Broncos versus the Chargers and Vikings versus the Packers remain unchanged.
news

Ravens sign Ronnie Stanley to five-year, $98.75 million contract extension

The Baltimore Ravens have signed LT Ronnie Stanley to a five-year contract extension, the team announced Friday. 
news

Falcons DE Charles Harris not expected to be suspended for hit on Teddy Bridgewater

Falcons defensive end ﻿Charles Harris﻿ was ejected from Thursday night's 25-17 win over Carolina but won't miss more action, sources tell NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
news

Giants COVID-19 close contacts able to return to work Friday

After sending home several players Thursday following a positive COVID-19 test after close contact tracing, the New York Giants announced those players were able to return to work Friday.
news

Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 8

Falcons WR Calvin Ridley is considered day to day following an MRI, and there's a chance that he'll return next week, Ian Rapoport reports. Here's other injury and roster news we're tracking on Friday.
news

McCarthy preparing QB DiNucci to start vs. Eagles with Dalton in concussion protocol

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is preparing to have Ben DiNucci in at quarterback on Sunday night vs. the Philadelphia Eagles with Andy Dalton still in concussion protocol. 
news

Matt Ryan on potential Falcons turnaround: 'Why can't we win them all? That's the mindset that I have'

Quarterback Matt Ryan believes the Falcons can continue to turn things around and win the rest of the games this season.
news

Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater finishes TNF loss despite neck injury

Carolina exited "Thursday Night Football" with its third narrow loss in a row. But a close call avoided by its QB1 is an encouraging takeaway worth highlighting.
news

What we learned from Falcons' victory over Panthers

Having lost in excruciating fashion too many times previously when they squandered fourth-quarter leads, the Atlanta Falcons finally held on Thursday to defeat the Carolina Panthers, 25-17.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL