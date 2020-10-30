Packers RB Aaron Jones (calf) ruled out for Sunday vs. Vikings

The Green Bay Packers returned to their winning ways in Week 7, but they'll play Week 8 without a key offensive contributor.

Running back ﻿Aaron Jones﻿ (calf) has been ruled out of Green Bay's contest with Minnesota, the team announced Friday. Jones didn't practice Thursday or Friday because of the calf injury.

Jones missed Green Bay's Week 7 win over Houston due to his ailment, with backup ﻿Jamaal Williams﻿ starting in place of Jones, and rookie ﻿A.J. Dillon﻿ taking over duties as the No. 2 back in the Packers' offense.

Jones' value to the Packers is unquestioned. The running back rushed for 1,084 yards and 16 touchdowns and caught 49 passes for 474 yards and three scores in 2019.

Minnesota was planning on welcoming back its starting running back, Dalvin Cook, on Sunday, but Cook was a late addition to the injury report with a groin injury that has kept him out of action since Week 5. While he is listed as questionable, Cook still has a chance to play in the Vikings' rematch with the Packers. Green Bay won the first contest in a 43-34 shootout.