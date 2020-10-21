RB Index, Week 7: Derrick Henry tops list of scariest running backs to tackle

The Titans' 6-foot-3, 247-pounder has become the back I had hoped he'd be -- making NFL players look average, just as he did to his opponents during his collegiate days at Alabama. No one wants to tackle him. No one!





Henry comfortably leads the NFL in rushing yards after contact (442), per Pro Football Focus, with Kansas City's Clyde Edwards-Helaire in a distant second (346). It should also come as no surprise that Henry leads the league in missed tackles forced on runs (25). Let me remind you that Henry has only played in five games, while plenty others have played six at this point. Against Houston in Week 6 alone, he gained 174 rush yards after contact (most in a single game this season) and forced nine missed tackles on runs (second-most in a game this season). Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith does a great job getting Henry on the outside and in space, allowing him to run against safeties and corners rather than sure-tackling linebackers.





I'm starting to think it's a mental thing for defenders. When they see a 250-pound running back coming at them with blazing speed, it's like they turn into a kicker or punter on special teams plays -- doing everything possible to funnel the ball-carrier to the next guy in an effort to avoid contact at all costs. It's really kind of funny. The scary thing is we're not even to the cold-weather months when Henry really gets going.