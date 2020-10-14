RB Index, Week 6: Six landing spots for Le'Veon Bell

Doesn't this just feel too perfect? The Steelers reportedly considered making a trade for Bell when the Jets put him on the block last season. After a few years apart, these two parties could rejoin and live happily ever after. Think about it. Bell knows this offense and the Steelers understand how to use him. He's a patient runner who thrived behind Pittsburgh's offensive line, averaging 129 scrimmage yards per game from 2013 to '17 as a member of the Killer Bs (alongside ﻿﻿﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿﻿﻿ and ﻿﻿﻿Antonio Brown﻿﻿﻿), and the Steelers ranked in the top 10 in total offense in four of those five seasons with Bell. ﻿﻿﻿James Conner﻿﻿﻿, who is a free agent after this season, has done well as the RB1 in averaging 4.4 yards per carry since taking over for Bell in 2018 (the season in which Bell held out for a new contract), but Conner doesn't present the mismatch issues Bell does. Getting Bell back in the mix could be what lifts the Steelers back to the top of the AFC North and potentially beyond.