Saints WR Michael Thomas ruled out of 'MNF' vs. Chargers for disciplinary reasons

The Saints will again play without perhaps their best player in Michael Thomas﻿.

The team ruled out its All-Pro wide receiver for disciplinary reasons ahead of Monday Night Football against the Chargers after he punched teammate ﻿Chauncey Gardner-Johnson﻿ during a fight in practice Saturday, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Thomas had already been sidelined the past three weeks because of an ankle injury suffered in New Orleans' season opener, in which he caught just three passes for 17 yards.

The Saints are 2-2 thus far, their passing game having clearly been compromised by Thomas' absence. Alvin Kamara leads the team with 30 receptions, more than twice as many as the next receiver.