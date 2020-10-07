RB Index, Week 5: Alvin Kamara headlines RB rankings at quarter mark

2020 stats: 4 games | 65 att | 374 rush yds | 5.8 ypc | 4 rush TDs | 15 rec | 135 rec yds | 2 rec TDs





I gotta bring up my prospect scouting report on Jones once per season, and now is the time in this 2020 campaign. Before the 2017 NFL Draft, I spotlighted the versatile UTEP product as my sleeper in the class, lauding his tackle-breaking ability, route-running savvy and open-field skills. I called him a well-rounded back who's "good at everything, but not great at one thing." Not bad for a pre-draft assessment, no? The fourth-year back has indeed been a jack of all trades for the 2020 Packers. Jones has been so critical to the team's passing attack of late, with injuries to what feels like every receiver on the depth chart. The fact that Jones can efficiently run through the tackles or catch a deep ball on a go route vs. Cover 2 tells you everything you need to know.