Derrick Henry on stiff-arming Josh Norman: 'I have been doing too many curls'

Unfortunately, the most exciting 4-yard run this season will be wiped from the record books, as it was nullified by offsetting penalties.

It matters naught. The memes were all over the play, and Henry's teammates surely won't be forgetting the stiff-arm from hell.

"I screamed, 'Holy crap!'" QB ﻿Ryan Tannehill﻿ said of his initial reaction, via SI.com. "That was unbelievable just to see the way he tossed that guy. Derrick is a special player. We've seen the stiff arm from him. I saw it all last year. I've seen it before I got here, highlights of it. Obviously, he's strong, physically a tough runner. That was probably one of the meanest stiff arms I've ever seen, no doubt."

Henry had a simple explanation for how he was able to stiff-arm a grown man into another dimension.