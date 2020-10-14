NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Derrick Henry on stiff-arming Josh Norman: 'I have been doing too many curls'

Published: Oct 14, 2020 at 08:19 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

﻿Derrick Henry﻿ nearly sent ﻿Josh Norman﻿ flying into retirement in Tuesday night's 42-16 Tennessee Titans win over the Buffalo Bills.

With a shade over six minutes left in the second quarter, Henry took a handoff and rumbled toward the left edge. Admirably, the 32-year-old corner darted in to make a play. Sadly for Norman, he unwittingly went high and was no match for the 247-pound Iron Man.

To steal a line from Rob Gronkowski, Henry tossed Norman out of the club, sending the corner flying into a horizontal position.

Unfortunately, the most exciting 4-yard run this season will be wiped from the record books, as it was nullified by offsetting penalties.

It matters naught. The memes were all over the play, and Henry's teammates surely won't be forgetting the stiff-arm from hell.

"I screamed, 'Holy crap!'" QB ﻿Ryan Tannehill﻿ said of his initial reaction, via SI.com. "That was unbelievable just to see the way he tossed that guy. Derrick is a special player. We've seen the stiff arm from him. I saw it all last year. I've seen it before I got here, highlights of it. Obviously, he's strong, physically a tough runner. That was probably one of the meanest stiff arms I've ever seen, no doubt."

Henry had a simple explanation for how he was able to stiff-arm a grown man into another dimension.

"I have been doing too many curls," Henry said. "I have to lay off the arms."

